Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 249,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 148,660 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $75.85.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

