Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 249,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 148,660 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $75.85.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $789.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.