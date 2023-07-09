Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 140,971 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,388.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Further Reading

