DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 331 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

SEIC opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

