DnB Asset Management AS Invests $335,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,305 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

