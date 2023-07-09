DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Head-To-Head Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 29.38% 13.54% 1.01% HDFC Bank 22.46% 16.89% 1.97%

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.25 8.32 HDFC Bank $25.50 billion 4.81 $5.75 billion $3.06 21.67

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 0 2 0 2.33 HDFC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus target price of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 973.72%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats DNB Bank ASA on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, business, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term and professional loans. The company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. It provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan syndication, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. The company operates 6,378 branches and 18,620 automated teller machines in 3,203 cities/towns. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

