Donald Zurbay Sells 1,666 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

