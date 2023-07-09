Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells $46,504.50 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $46,504.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.