DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 68.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 172,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $268,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $268,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $133,193.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,377.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,719 shares of company stock valued at $63,341,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

NYSE:DASH opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

