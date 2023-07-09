Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.97

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 174726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,015 shares of company stock valued at $18,159,897. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.