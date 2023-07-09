E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Sells 13,000 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00.

E2open Parent Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after buying an additional 2,264,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 243,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

