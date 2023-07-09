East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 21171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$49.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.