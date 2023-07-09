Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.77

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 198081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Ecovyst Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

