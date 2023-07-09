Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

