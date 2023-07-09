Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,265,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,085,163 shares.The stock last traded at $90.98 and had previously closed at $90.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

