EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.60. 372,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,063,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

EHang Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

