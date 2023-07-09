Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $535.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $429.40 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $428.73 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

