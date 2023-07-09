Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.52. Enerflex shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 4,833 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $876.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.07%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

