Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.