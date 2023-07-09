Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
WATT stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
