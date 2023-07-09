EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Sells $65,415.00 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EngageSmart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 502,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ESMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

