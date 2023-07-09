Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.