Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Up 6.9%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 199,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,174,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $813.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,850. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 167,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.