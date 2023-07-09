Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 8.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,054,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,752,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 12.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $525.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.85.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 689,883 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

