Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.