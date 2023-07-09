Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

