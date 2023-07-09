EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $44,506.22 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Saturday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,338 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $157,121.64.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.