Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 29,020.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

