Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,218,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 498,575 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

