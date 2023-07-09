Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 7,851 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $71,679.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRAM stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

