Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 27,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 328,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 215.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exscientia by 396.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

