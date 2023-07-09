Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIFree Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 27,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 328,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 215.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exscientia by 396.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

