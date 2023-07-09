Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 59,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

