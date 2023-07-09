Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.65. Farfetch shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,917,957 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 48.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 22.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 640,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 117,247 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 55.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 629,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.