Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $15.29

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $15.64. Fastly shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 204,895 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,552,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,435,579.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,467 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

