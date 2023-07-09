Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,076 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $498.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.62 and its 200 day moving average is $475.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

