Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.