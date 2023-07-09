Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

