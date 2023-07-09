Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $169.31 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

