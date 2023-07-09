Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BWA stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

