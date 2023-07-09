Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

