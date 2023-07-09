Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 15,977 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after acquiring an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.8 %

RGA stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

