Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

NYSE:ROP opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

