Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $112.60 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

