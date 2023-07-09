Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $476,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.11. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $198.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

