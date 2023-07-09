Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,385 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

