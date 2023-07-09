Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 229.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 567.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $86.11 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

