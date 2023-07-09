Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.13 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

