Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.99 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

