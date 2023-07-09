Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AWK opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

