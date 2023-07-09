Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after buying an additional 633,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 266,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

