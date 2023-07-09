Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $293,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $325.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

