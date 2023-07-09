Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DD stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

